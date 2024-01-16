Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $681,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

AME stock opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.