Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TM opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

