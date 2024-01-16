Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

