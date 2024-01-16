Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.78.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

