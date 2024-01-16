Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of FIS opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

