Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after buying an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $139.32.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.