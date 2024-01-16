Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $239,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 80,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

