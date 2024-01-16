Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

