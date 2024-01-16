Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

