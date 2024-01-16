Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

