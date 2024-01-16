Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

