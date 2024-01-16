Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

