Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $5.43 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

