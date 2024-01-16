Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,613,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

