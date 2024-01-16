Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

