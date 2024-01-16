Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $396,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

