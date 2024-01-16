Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 631 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $377.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.29. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

