Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after buying an additional 107,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

