Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

