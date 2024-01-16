Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 over the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

