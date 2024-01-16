Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $582.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $488.32 and a twelve month high of $596.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.