Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 61.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 55.5% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Globus Medical by 24.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

