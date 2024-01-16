Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.