Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

