Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 18,022 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

