Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

