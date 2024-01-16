Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,046 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.