1,180 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

