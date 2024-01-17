3,199 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $136,393,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.