6,518 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.