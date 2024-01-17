7,781 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.