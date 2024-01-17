8,284 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

