9,237 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

