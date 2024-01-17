A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.