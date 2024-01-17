Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ABEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

