Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
ABEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.94.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
