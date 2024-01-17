ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Amundi acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.