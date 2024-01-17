Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 719,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acacia Research by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acacia Research by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 906,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 562,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $372.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 69.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

