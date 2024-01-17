ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

ACVA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,191 shares of company stock worth $8,490,503. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

