Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 13.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $705.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
