Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $705.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

