Advisor Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,312 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

