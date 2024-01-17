Advisor Partners II LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 162.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 237.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

VALE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

