Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 42,200,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 over the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.73.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.