Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,903,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,916,991.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,661 shares of company stock worth $37,374,567. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 158.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

