AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 0.6%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 44,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 138,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 10,764.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

