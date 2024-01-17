AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 0.6%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 44,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 138,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 10,764.25%.
Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIM ImmunoTech
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.