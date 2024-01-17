Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,815 shares of company stock valued at $185,717,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

