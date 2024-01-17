Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

