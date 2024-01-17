Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

