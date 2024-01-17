Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$838.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$887.76 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

AQN opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.31.

In related news, Director Amee Chande acquired 12,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.83%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

