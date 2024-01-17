Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alkermes by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,358,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $39,348,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

