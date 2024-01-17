Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 141,488 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vericel by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,089,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

